AISHA VIBES

Milla
Sun, 28 Apr, 8:00 pm
GigsMünchen
€28.56The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Aisha Vibes findet ihren Platz als Musikerin irgendwo zwischen Deutschrap und Afrobeat-Klängen. Aufgewachsen als Kind von Musikern, hat sie bereits in jungen Jahren ihre eigene musikalische Vision geprägt. Aisha ist ein Multitalent. Ihre Freestyle-Fähigkei...

All ages
Presented by RBK Fusion & target Concerts
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Milla

Holzstraße 28, 80469 München, Germany
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

