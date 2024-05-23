Top track

Erika de Casier + Kiss Facility

La Gaité Lyrique
Thu, 23 May, 7:30 pm
GigsParis
€26.99The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Super! présente Erika de Casier le 23 mai à La Gaîté Lyrique.

Première partie: Kiss Facility

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par Super! & la Gaîté Lyrique.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Kiss Facility, Erika de Casier

Venue

La Gaité Lyrique

3bis Rue Papin, 75003 Paris, France
Doors open7:30 pm

