Goat Girl

Clwb Ifor Bach
Sat, 23 Mar, 7:00 pm
£18.15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About Goat Girl

Goat Girl were part of the pack of miscreants that had Brixton’s Windmill pub pulsating into the early hours back in 2016. Coming up with Shame and black midi, Goat Girl’s first album reflected the pub they called home: visceral, angst-ridden and nihilisti Read more

Event information

Clwb ifor Bach presents Goat Girl

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Clwb Ifor Bach.
Lineup

Goat Girl

Venue

Clwb Ifor Bach

11 Womanby St, Cardiff CF10 1BR
Doors open7:00 pm
350 capacity

