DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Revolution Comedy: Nick Helm

Revolution Huddersfield
Sat, 3 Feb, 8:00 pm
ComedyHalifax
£13.77

About

Nodding Dog Comedy and Revolution Huddersfield invite you to join us for a very special show!

Welcome to the stage the legend that is...

NICK HELM

Nick Helm first took to the stand-up comedy stage in 2007 and quickly became a circuit legend with his tou...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Nodding Dog Comedy.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Revolution Huddersfield

28 Cross Church Street, Huddersfield, HD1 2PT, United Kingdom
Doors open7:00 pm

