DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Despite a name change in 2014, Pennsylvanian grunge-revivalist band Superheaven’s (previously Daylight) sound – sludgy, ’90s-inspired, grunge-twinged rock – has remained consistent since they formed in 2007. After 2013’s Jar, and 2015’s Ours Is Chrome (bot
Read more
Superheaven at Brudenell Social Club
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.