Superheaven - Youngest Daughter

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Superheaven at Brudenell Social Club

Brudenell Social Club
Fri, 17 May, 7:00 pm
GigsLeeds
£22.75The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About Superheaven

Despite a name change in 2014, Pennsylvanian grunge-revivalist band Superheaven’s (previously Daylight) sound – sludgy, ’90s-inspired, grunge-twinged rock – has remained consistent since they formed in 2007. After 2013’s Jar, and 2015’s Ours Is Chrome (bot Read more

Event information

Superheaven at Brudenell Social Club

14+ under 18s with an adult
Presented by Outbreak Fest and Out of Step
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Superheaven

Venue

Brudenell Social Club

33 Queen's Rd, Burley, Leeds LS6 1NY, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
400 capacity

