Punkz - Party Carico x Gente Carica

Bronson
Sat, 16 Mar, 6:00 pm
GigsRavenna
€16.50
Punkz!

Party Carico x Gente Carica!

Il 16 Marzo 2024 un evento unico nel suo genere!  

Live w/ Sunset Radio / JackOut / Wel 

Dj Set by Emo Night Milano / Dj Darko 

Beerpong powered by Monster Energy 

Talk w/ Danny Metal, Mauro Tampieri, Matt Cabani (...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Bronson Produzioni

Venue

Bronson

Via Cella, 50, 48124 Madonna Dell'albero RA, Italy
Doors open6:00 pm

