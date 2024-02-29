Top track

Esterina - Esterno notte

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Esterina

Teatro Liberty
Thu, 29 Feb, 9:30 pm
GigsViareggio
€11The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Esterina - Esterno notte
Got a code?

About

GOB GanzOfBicchio e OnlyGoodVibes presentano BIG CITY NIGHTS, una rassegna di concerti che avranno come cornice il meraviglioso Teatro Liberty di Viareggio.

Uniamo le forze e riportiamo la musica al centro del villaggio, in una location che trasuda di una...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da G.O.B. Ganz Of Bicchio

Lineup

Esterina

Venue

Teatro Liberty

Piazza Inigo Campioni 1, 55049 Viareggio Lucca, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open9:30 pm
500 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.