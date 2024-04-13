Top track

Mykki Blanco

Mykki Blanco

Omeara
Sat, 13 Apr, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£20.27

Mykki Blanco
About Mykki Blanco

Rapper, poet, and activist Mykki Blanco combines lyrical bravado, pop and hip-hop influences, and a bold celebration of queerness. Their 2022 album, Stay Close to Music, is testament to this: not only do they debut their singing voice – they’d previously o Read more

Event information

dollop presents

Mykki Blanco

This is a 16+ event.
Presented by dollop.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Mykki Blanco

Venue

Omeara

6 O’meara Street, London Bridge, SE1
Doors open7:00 pm
350 capacity
Accessibility information

