The Last Dinner Party

Eventim Apollo
Thu, 17 Oct, 7:00 pm
From £37.74The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Live Nation Presents

The Last Dinner Party

Plus Special Guests

Price includes a £2 venue restoration levy.

This is an 8+ event (U14 must be accompanied by an adult).
Presented by Live Nation.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

The Last Dinner Party, Kaeto, Vanity Fairy

Eventim Apollo

45 Queen Caroline St, London W6 9QH
Doors open7:00 pm
5000 capacity
