Top track

Kyle Geiger - Relentless

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

WORK x Kenopsic Present: Kyle Geiger, Project 313, Aztekan & Fevina (San Bernardino, CA)

LOCATION TBA - San Bernardino
Sat, 23 Mar, 11:00 pm
DJSan Bernardino
$23.28The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Kyle Geiger - Relentless
Got a code?

About

Kenopsic and WORK (SIX AM & Synthetik Minds) join forces on Saturday, March 23rd, for our second collaboration in the San Bernardino underground, taking place on the night of Beyond Wonderland and just a short walk away from the NOS Events Center grounds...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by The Forward Vision LLC dba 6am Group.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Kyle Geiger

Venue

LOCATION TBA - San Bernardino

San Bernadino, San Bernardino, California 92408, United States
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.