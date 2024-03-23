DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Kenopsic and WORK (SIX AM & Synthetik Minds) join forces on Saturday, March 23rd, for our second collaboration in the San Bernardino underground, taking place on the night of Beyond Wonderland and just a short walk away from the NOS Events Center grounds...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.