Fred again.., The Blessed Madonna - Marea (We’ve Lost Dancing)

ENIGMA

Studio Novanta
Fri, 16 Feb, 10:00 pm
DJMilano
From €28.75

About

POLIFONIC e BS tornano insieme in città con un nuovo evento: ENIGMA.

In occasione del Carnevale, nuove mistiche e vibranti energie riempiranno gli spazi degli East End Studios con un'ospite d'eccezione: The Blessed Madonna. La dj e produttrice statunitens...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da POLIFONIC SRL.

Lineup

The Blessed Madonna, Dirty Channels

Venue

Studio Novanta

Via Mecenate 88, 20138 Milan Milan, Italy
Doors open10:00 pm

