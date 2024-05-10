Top track

You Owe Me a Feeling

Metrika

SALA LA2
Fri, 10 May, 9:00 pm
GigsSevilla
€16.05The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Metrika presenta su álbum “Madre Fundadora” en su primera gira por España.

Desde Castellón, Metrika nos trae letras y beats infernales, empezó a hacer música en 2020, su primer álbum “Fiat Voluntas Tua” lo publicó en 2022. El tema con el que saltó a la fa...

14-16 con tutor legal, +16 con autorización.
Organizado por All Nighters.
Lineup

Venue

SALA LA2

Calle José Díaz 7, 41009 Seville, Seville, Spain
Doors open9:00 pm

