DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs

Got a code?

The Silent Disco w/ Dman and Popdiggy

Headrow House
Fri, 29 Mar, 11:00 pm
DJLeeds
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Everyone's favourite DJ duo are back and we are back with a very fun new concept that we can't wait to invite you along to...

Dman & Popdiggy will be taking over our very first ever silent disco taking place at Headrow House on Friday 29th March to kick o...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Super Friendz.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Dman, Popdiggy

Venue

Headrow House

Bramleys Yard, 19 The Headrow, Leeds LS1 6PU
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 pm
150 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs