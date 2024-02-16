DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Everything in the world of Crimewave is surreal, fractured, and distorted. Based in the backdrop of Manchester their music portrays vintage 90s sounds bridging hip-hop, industrial and dance. Often referred to as My Bloody Valentine meets Aphex Twin, CRIMEW...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.