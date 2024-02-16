Top track

Crimewave - Disposable

Crimewave + buffee + Another Country $$$$

The Lanes
Fri, 16 Feb, 7:00 pm
GigsBristol
About

Everything in the world of Crimewave is surreal, fractured, and distorted. Based in the backdrop of Manchester their music portrays vintage 90s sounds bridging hip-hop, industrial and dance. Often referred to as My Bloody Valentine meets Aphex Twin, CRIMEW...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Gravy Train & BLG Promotions.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Another Country $$$$, BUFFEE, Crimewave

Venue

The Lanes

22 Nelson St, Bristol BS1 2LE, UK
Doors open7:00 pm

