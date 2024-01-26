DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Take It Easy 14 Years - 2 DAYS TICKETS

Tunnel Club
26 Jan - 28 Jan
DJMilano
€34The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

LINE-UP

Day 1

TSHA

Bugsy

Day 2

Perel

DJLMP

CLUB POLICY TAKE IT EASY

— Age restriction: 21+

— Wardrobe is mandatory

— No photos/videos inside

— You are part of a community: be polite, always

— If you see something or feel uncomfortable for any s...

Questo è un evento 21+
Presentato da Daab Agency

Lineup

1
TSHA, Perel, Bugsy and 1 more

Venue

Tunnel Club

Via Giovanni Battista Sammartini, 30, 20125 Milano MI, Italy
Doors open11:00 pm

