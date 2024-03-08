DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Any Other è il progetto principale di Adele Altro, polistrumentista e produttrice con base a Milano, già attiva da parecchi anni nella scena musicale italiana e internazionale.
Due dischi e due ep alle spalle, con i suoi lavori ha contribuito a (ri)portar
ANY OTHER - seconda data a Spazio Teatro 89 dopo il sold out del 26 gennaio!
𝐀𝐰𝐟𝐮𝐥 𝐓𝐡𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐝 è il nuovo brano di Any Other in uscita mercoledì 25 ottobre ed il primo singolo estratto dal suo prossimo album 𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐬, 𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐩: 𝐲𝐨𝐮 𝐡𝐚...
