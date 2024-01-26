DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Super Club for Butterfly

Super Club
Fri, 26 Jan, 11:45 pm
PartyMilano
€11.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

BUTTERLY è il nuovo format che si terrà al SuperClub di Milano una volta al mese.

Il team di Butterfly vuole proporre un evento underground basato su musica elettronica, che va dalla minimal house in apertura alla acid techno in chiusura. La scelta artist...

Questo è un evento 21+
Presentato da Super Club S.r.l..

Lineup

Carlo Alberto

Venue

Super Club

Via Tortona, 27, 20144 Milano MI, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open11:45 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.