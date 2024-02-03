DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

SIN: Dark Dance Fetish Night

Kremwerk
Sat, 3 Feb, 10:00 pm
DJSeattle
$22.66The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

SIN: Dark Dance fetish Night

Spinning the best & newest in EBM & Industrial Music. Only one of a handful of nights in the U.S. playing only NEW industrial music, this is not your parent’s Goth night!

Come & SIN with us…

SIN is every 1st Saturday of the...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Kremwerk.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Shane Aungst, Jasyn Bangert

Venue

Kremwerk

1809 Minor Ave, Seattle, WA 98101, USA
Doors open10:00 pm
300 capacity

