Kerala Dust (LIVE)

1720
Sat, 6 Apr, 9:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$32.96The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About Kerala Dust

Combining psych rock, acid blues and pulsing techno, genre-blurring trio Kerala Dust formed in south London in 2016. Now based in Berlin, the trio’s lead songwriter Edmund Kenny crafted a series of short stories to set the framework for their explorative 2 Read more

Posted by DICE

Event information

Minimal Effort presents Kerala Dust (Live) on April 6th.

Tickets on sale tomorrow, Thursday January 18th at 12 PM.

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Minimal Effort
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Kerala Dust

Venue

1720

1720 E 16th St, Los Angeles, California 90021, United States
Doors open9:00 pm
854 capacity

