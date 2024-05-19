Top track

Tunnel

Minami Deutsch

Star And Shadow Cinema
Sun, 19 May, 7:00 pm
GigsNewcastle
£18.70The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Tunnel
About

The propulsive kosmische of Japan's MINAMI DEUTSCH comes to the Star And Shadow!

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Wandering Oak.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Minami Deutsch, Karkara

Venue

Star And Shadow Cinema

Warwick St, Newcastle upon Tyne NE2 1BB, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
200 capacity

