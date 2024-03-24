Top track

Factory 93 presents 999999999, I Hate Models & More

Factory Town
Sun, 24 Mar, 7:00 pm
DJMiami
From $60The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

This event is happening at The Warehouses stage within Factory Town. This ticket also allows access to all stages at Factory Town.

Factory 93 is taking over The Warehouse to close out MMW with a night pounding techno from cutting edge techno stars 9999999...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Link Miami Rebels & Factory93.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Ultrathem, 999999999, DYEN and 3 more

Venue

Factory Town

4800 NW 37th Ave, Miami, FL 33142, USA
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

