Chain of Flowers + Coeval + Arainbow

Supersonic
Thu, 16 May, 7:00 pm
GigsParis
About

Cette soirée plaira aux fans de... Iceage, Diiv & Drab Majesty

CHAIN OF FLOWERS
(Dream rock - Londres, UK)
COEVAL
(Post punk - Le Turc Mécanique - Londres, UK)
ARAINBOW
(Shoegaze - Île de France, FR)

INFORMATIONS IMPORTANTES

Ce ticket DICE est...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par Supersonic.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Coeval, Chain of Flowers

Venue

Supersonic

9 Rue Biscornet, 75012 Paris, France
Doors open7:00 pm

