Top track

Snitchin' Randy

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Dr. Bacon + The Snozzberries

The Music Yard
Fri, 1 Mar, 6:00 pm
GigsCharlotte
From $15.46The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Snitchin' Randy
Got a code?

About

Two Asheville powerhouse Jam/Funk acts, The Snozzberries and Dr. Bacon are teaming up to rip apart The Music Yard on Friday, March 1st! Come out and enjoy a magical evening of music!

THE SNOZZBERRIES

Combining hi-energy psychedelia, progressive rock, and...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Yopresto Projects.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

The Snozzberries, Dr. Bacon

Venue

The Music Yard

2433 South Boulevard, Charlotte, North Carolina 28203, United States
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm
750 capacity

FAQs

Event Details

- 18+

- Live Music

- Doors: 7 pm

- Walk-up & table side food & beverage service

- Uber/Lyft/train to venue

- Drink responsibly

- No large bags

- No dogs

- Enter through the South Blvd entrance

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.