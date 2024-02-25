DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

MINIERA e Battiti - Rai Radio 3: Portraits 9

Teatro Basilica
Sun, 25 Feb, 7:30 pm
GigsRoma
€18The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
PORTRAITS #9

a cura di MINIERA e BATTITI – RAI RADIO 3

con

MATANA ROBERTS (solo set)

LAURA AGNUSDEI, Il gesto delle donne (sonorizzazione live)

TEATRO BASILICA

Piazza di San Giovanni in Laterano, 10 - Roma

25 febbraio 2024

ore 19.30

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da MINIERA e Battiti - Rai Radio 3

Piazza Di Porta San Giovanni 10, 00185 Rome Rome, Italy
Doors open7:30 pm

