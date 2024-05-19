Top track

The Leaving Song (feat. Abi Plowman)

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Iona Lane

rise @ bluebird
Sun, 19 May, 7:30 pm
GigsYork
£13.44The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

The Leaving Song (feat. Abi Plowman)
Got a code?

About

Driven by awe and wonder of the natural world Iona Lane delivers poetic songs, with subtle musical touches and contemplative melodies that link unheard stories with the world we find ourselves in today.

Iona’s debut album ‘Hallival’ charted at #36 in the...

This is an all ages event
Presented by Please Please You.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Iona Lane

Venue

rise @ bluebird

201 Acomb Road, York, YO24 4HD, United Kingdom
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.