Ligue Club

Le Food Society Paris
Thu, 22 Feb, 10:00 pm
PartyParis
€9The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Rendez-vous le jeudi 22 février prochain pour la première Ligue Club à Paris 🔥

Préparez-vous à plonger dans une ambiance Rap, Trap, Rnb, et Afro avec les sets de Lil Rosy, Rakoto 3000, Ginger Boy et Hony Zuka sans oublier les lives du rappeur Implaccable...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par Food Society Paris.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Rakoto 3000, Hony Zuka

Venue

Le Food Society Paris

68 Avenue Du Maine, 75014 Paris, France
Doors open10:00 pm

