10 Plagues

The Black Heart
Sat, 31 Aug, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£11.54The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Born Again Concerts present…

10 PLAGUES
https://www.facebook.com/10Plagues/

Plus guests…

MECHROMORPH
https://mechromorph.bandcamp.com/

SANHEDRIN
https://sanhedrin.bandcamp.com/

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The Black Heart.
Lineup

10 Plagues, Sanhedrin

Venue

The Black Heart

2-3 Greenland Pl, London NW1 0AP
Doors open7:00 pm

