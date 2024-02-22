Top track

Miqui Brightside - Kelly Kapoor (feat. Kenjamin Franklin)

Blasé ft. Aleksandir 🇹🇷

Club Malasaña
Thu, 22 Feb, 11:00 pm
DJMadrid
About

Blasé es una noche que recientemente se sumó al equipo de Club Malasaña. Programada por Miqui Brightside, la fiesta trata de traer siempre a los djs internacionales que más están despuntando en el panorama.

  • Entrada individual incluye consumición hasta l...
Evento para mayores de 21 años (necesario DNI).
Club Malasaña
Lineup

Aleksandir, Miqui Brightside, Carla Clay

Venue

Club Malasaña

Calle de San Vicente Ferrer, 23, 28004 Madrid, Spain
Doors open11:00 pm

