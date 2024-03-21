DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

RIDDLE OF FIRE - Philly Premiere

PhilaMOCA
Thu, 21 Mar, 7:30 pm
FilmPhiladelphia
$14.93The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
This neo-fairytale set in Wyoming, USA follows three mischievous children as they embark on an odyssey when their mother asks them to run an errand. On the hunt to obtain her favourite blueberry pie, the children are kidnapped by poachers, battle a witch,...

All ages
Presented by PhilaMOCA
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

PhilaMOCA

531 N 12th St, Philadelphia, PA 19123, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

