4 The Dancers

The End
Sun, 28 Jan, 8:00 pm
PartyBrooklyn
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Don't miss 4 The Dancers at The End, Sunday, January 28. Our biggest lineup yet, featuring Estro and David Lunch making their 4 The Dancers debut, were bringing you 6 hours of nonstop dance ALL NIGHT!

This is a 21+ event
Presented by The End
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Cherry Orchard, bbbattleaxe, DJ Richard and 3 more

Venue

The End

4 Irving Avenue, Brooklyn, New York 11237, United States
Doors open8:00 pm

