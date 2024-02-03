Top track

Life Is A Dancefloor (feat. Kimberly Davis)

MOS pres. The Shapeshifters

Ministry Of Sound
Sat, 3 Feb, 10:00 pm
DJLondon
From £16.95

About

Decades of house bliss flow through the fingers of The Shapeshifters, and they’ll be bringing all that magic to the building on Saturday, February 3rd to leave your winter blues soundly thrashed.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Ministry Of Sound.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

The Shapeshifters, Smokin’ Jo, Siggy Smalls

Venue

Ministry Of Sound

103 Gaunt St, London SE1 6DP
Doors open10:00 pm
1200 capacity

