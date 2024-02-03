DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Decades of house bliss flow through the fingers of The Shapeshifters, and they’ll be bringing all that magic to the building on Saturday, February 3rd to leave your winter blues soundly thrashed.
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.