Battlesnake

The Black Heart
Wed, 22 May, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£16.16The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Buckle up, metal enthusiasts! Battlesnake, the relentless force of a 7-piece metal onslaught, is set to conquer the stages of Europe and the UK this May, leaving a trail of chaos and unforgettable performances in their wake. From headlining shows to festiv...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The Black Heart.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

The Black Heart

2-3 Greenland Pl, London NW1 0AP
Doors open7:00 pm

