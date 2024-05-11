DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

The Blockheads

The Forge
Sat, 11 May, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£33The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About The Blockheads

Initially formed in the late ’70s to provide the backing for eccentric punk hellraiser Ian Dury, The Blockheads are best known for their hits ‘Reasons To Be Cheerful, Pt. 3’, and their UK number one ‘Hit Me With Your Rhythm Stick’. Since Dury’s death in 20 Read more

Event information

THE BLOCKHEADS

'Reasons To Be Cheerful (Part 3)' 45th Anniversary Tour

Formed in 1977 to promote Ian Durys’ album New Boots and Panties on the first Stiff Records tour of the U.K. - Chaz Jankel, Norman Watt-Roy, Charlie Charles, John Turnbull and Micky G...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by AGMP.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

The Blockheads

Venue

The Forge

3-7 Delancey St, London NW1 7NL
Doors open7:00 pm
500 capacity

