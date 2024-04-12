DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
When discussing modern Dutch house and techno, one of the first names you ascribe to the success of the genres is Joris Voorn. The hardboiled techno sound that is prominent in the Dutch underground is tempered by Voorn’s love of art, architecture and genre
Read more
This April, Joris Voorn heads to Centrals London’s dance music hotspot, HERE at Outernet. Presenting his first ever live show in the capital, this is an essential date in the diary for fans of the revered Dutch artist.
An integral part of the Netherlands’...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.