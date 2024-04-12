Top track

Joris Voorn (Live)

HERE at Outernet
Fri, 12 Apr, 11:00 pm
DJLondon
From £22.44The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About Joris Voorn

When discussing modern Dutch house and techno, one of the first names you ascribe to the success of the genres is Joris Voorn. The hardboiled techno sound that is prominent in the Dutch underground is tempered by Voorn’s love of art, architecture and genre Read more

Event information

This April, Joris Voorn heads to Centrals London’s dance music hotspot, HERE at Outernet. Presenting his first ever live show in the capital, this is an essential date in the diary for fans of the revered Dutch artist.

An integral part of the Netherlands’...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by AMAAD.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Joris Voorn

Venue

HERE at Outernet

Denmark St, Charing Cross Rd, London WC2H 0LA, UK
Doors open11:00 pm
Event ends4:00 am
Accessibility information

