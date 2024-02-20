Top track

Generous

Griffin Brown and Alice TM

The Stowaway
Tue, 20 Feb, 8:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$13.60

Generous
About

Griffin Brown is a composer, poet, songwriter+vocalist, drummer, producer, and photographer based in Brooklyn. The Wire has described his music as “impressive” and “original”: it spans electronic, experimental pop+rock, jazz, concert music, improvised musi...

21+ event
Presented by The Stowaway
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Alice TM

Venue

The Stowaway

416 S Spring St, Los Angeles, CA 90013, USA
Doors open8:00 pm

