Two Dykes and a Mic // Topping Your Best Friend Tour

The Parkway Theater
Sat, 6 Apr, 7:00 pm
PodcastMinneapolis
Saturday, April 6, 2024

6 pm Doors // 7 pm Show

  • $55 (+ taxes/fees) Premium Seating (first 4 rows, center section)
  • $45 (+ taxes/fees) Preferred Seating (first 10 rows, side sections / rows E-J center section)
  • $35 (+ taxes/fees) Adva*************...
This is an 18+ event
Presented by Parkway Theater.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

The Parkway Theater

4814 Chicago Avenue South, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55417, United States
Doors open6:00 pm

