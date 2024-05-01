Top track

smol fish + Hamburger + Sweet Juno

The Lanes
Wed, 1 May, 7:30 pm
GigsBristol
About

Indie rock four-piece smol fish are a band of best friends from Boorloo (Perth), Australia. With earnest lyricism and playful instrumentation, the band explores the lovely and lonesome aspects of being a 20-something navigating the world today.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by BLG Promotions.
Lineup

Sweet Juno, Hamburger

Venue

The Lanes

22 Nelson St, Bristol BS1 2LE, UK
Doors open7:30 pm

