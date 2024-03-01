DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Witches are back

TANK serbatoio culturale
Fri, 1 Mar, 9:30 pm
DJBologna
€11.20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

01 Marzo – Witches are back presenta:

MUSIC >

Ireen Amnes (Tresor / Sonic Groove / Under My Feet.) - Live Set

Lady Maru (Witches Are Back / Gegen) - DJ Set

Suit Kei (Witches Are Back) - DJ Set

The Drop (Decadence) - DJ Set

PERFORMANCE >

Bloody Cirku...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Associazione CIRCE Incubatore Ibrido Culturale.

Venue

TANK serbatoio culturale

Via Emilio Zago, 14, 40128 Bologna BO, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open9:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.