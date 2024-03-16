DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Vertigo | Toy Tonics Jam

DUMBO / BINARIO CENTRALE
Sat, 16 Mar, 10:00 pm
GigsBologna
€10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

After the Christmas revelry, Vertigo is ready to host Toy Tonics. With them the concept of house knows no rigid boundaries and narrow perimeters: close your eyes and take a deep breath, you are already dancing and you can't hold back. Come on gringo, we're...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Open Event Srl.

Lineup

Venue

DUMBO / BINARIO CENTRALE

Via Camillo Casarini, 19, 40131 Bologna BO, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.