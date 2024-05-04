Top track

MAYLENE AND THE SONS OF DISASTER: CHEATIN’ ON DEATH TOUR

The Glass House
Sat, 4 May, 7:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$33.22The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Hotter than Florida Asphalt but twice as dirty.

Cattywampus audacities delivered sonically by feral humans.

Maylene and the Sons of Disaster are back from the dead.

Maylene and the Sons of Disaster: stealing catalytic converters since before it was

coo...

This is an All Ages event.
Presented by The Glass House Concert Hall..
No Covid-19 entry requirements
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Maylene and the Sons of Disaster, Letter Kills, Limbs

Venue

The Glass House

200 W 2nd St, Pomona, CA 91766, USA
Doors open6:00 pm

