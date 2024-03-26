DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

The Epic History of The Lord of the Rings

JuJu's Bar & Stage
Tue, 26 Mar, 7:00 pm
TalkLondon
£15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Fifty years on from J.R.R. Tolkien's death, his tales of Middle-earth are more popular than ever. Join us on a quest through Tolkien's world of elves and hobbits, dark lords and enchanted forests, as we explore his masterpiece The Lord of the Rings. From t...

This is an 16+ event
Presented by Seed Talks
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

JuJu's Bar & Stage

Ely's Yard, 15 Hanbury St, London E1 6QR, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
350 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.