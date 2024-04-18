Top track

Battle Royale

Bassi Maestro

Monk - Sala Teatro
Thu, 18 Apr, 9:30 pm
GigsRoma
€15

About

Un nuovo show in cui i videoclip musicali (restaurati ed editati dallo stesso Bassi Maestro) saranno i veri protagonisti: verranno ‘suonati’ e mixati in sync dall’artista sui giradischi, creando così una vera performance a 360 gradi, dove musica, intratten...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Ausgang Srl.

Lineup

Bassi Maestro

Venue

Monk - Sala Teatro

Via Giuseppe Mirri, 35, 00159 Roma RM, Italy
Doors open8:30 pm

