DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Un nuovo show in cui i videoclip musicali (restaurati ed editati dallo stesso Bassi Maestro) saranno i veri protagonisti: verranno ‘suonati’ e mixati in sync dall’artista sui giradischi, creando così una vera performance a 360 gradi, dove musica, intratten...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.