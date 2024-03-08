DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Genre Fluid with DJ Afromuza

The Three Compasses
Fri, 8 Mar, 9:00 pm
DJLondon
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
DJ Afromuza plays a multi genre party set of classics, soul, funk, disco, hip hop, 90s bangers and future forward electronica every 2nd and 3rd Friday of the month. DJs 9.30-12.30 | Kitchen Open 5.30-10pm | Free Entry

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The Three Compasses, Dalston
The Three Compasses

99 Dalston Ln, Kingsland, London E8 1NH
Doors open9:00 pm

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.