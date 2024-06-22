DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Hunter Callahan with special guest Jack Hamill live at Eddie's Attic!
Hunter Callahan
Hunter Callahan is a singer-songwriter based out of Atlanta, GA whose musical journey defies the ordinary. His talent emerged early, mastering blues guitar by 17 and sw...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.