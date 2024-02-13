DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Lady Like is a one of a kind girls night out experience where girls can be girls and women are supporting women. The evening is broken into two parts. The first half of the evening focuses on health and wellness. We are transforming our club into an earthy...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.