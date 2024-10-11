Top track

WORK x Doom present: Parallx, RIKHTER, Death Simulator, & Lanat

Location TBA, Los Angeles
Fri, 11 Oct, 11:00 pm
From $25.34The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

On October 11th, WORK x DOOM Presents: Parallx, RIKHTER, Death Simulator, and Lanat.

Due to administrative Visa delays, In Verruf's LA debut is being rescheduled to a future date in Spring 2025 (already on our calendar!) The night will continue to showcas...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by WORK (SIX AM & Synthetik Minds)
No Covid-19 entry requirements
Lineup

Parallx, Rikhter

Venue

Location TBA, Los Angeles

Los Angeles, California 90013, United States
Doors open11:00 pm

