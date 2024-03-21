Top track

Bedouin presents Human By Default Label Party

Jolene Sound Room Miami
Thu, 21 Mar, 10:00 pm
$30

About Bedouin

Bedouin is a Brooklyn-based DJ partnership between nomads Rami Abousabe and Tamer Malki. Drawing upon their Middle Eastern heritage, Western upbringing and globe-spanning travels, the duo weaves a rich tapestry of sound that is both universal and exotic. T Read more

Event information

DOORS 10PM | 21+

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Jolene Sound Room Miami.
Bedouin

200 East Flagler Street, Miami, Florida 33131, United States
Doors open10:00 pm
200 capacity

