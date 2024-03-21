DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Bedouin is a Brooklyn-based DJ partnership between nomads Rami Abousabe and Tamer Malki. Drawing upon their Middle Eastern heritage, Western upbringing and globe-spanning travels, the duo weaves a rich tapestry of sound that is both universal and exotic. T
DOORS 10PM | 21+
