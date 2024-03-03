Top track

Ebi Soda - Something to Do in the Future

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Ebi Soda

The Hackney Social
Sun, 3 Mar, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£14.13The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Ebi Soda - Something to Do in the Future
Got a code?

About

Ebi Soda are bringing their big Jazz band sound to Hackney! Get ready for tight grooves, innovative brass lines and one hell of a live show.

Staunch anti-traditionalists, Ebi Soda thrive on the idea of contradiction, seeming more inspired by the atmospher...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The Hackney Social.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Ebi Soda

Venue

The Hackney Social

11 Bohemia Pl, Mare St, London E8 1DU, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.