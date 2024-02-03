DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Ombre Lunghe - Specchiopaura live + STILL

Ateliersi
Sat, 3 Feb, 11:00 pm
GigsBologna
€12The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Ombre Lunghe presents:
specchiopaura live + STILL
[Hundebiss Records]

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Associazione Culturale Alivelab.

specchiopaura

Ateliersi

Via S. Vitale, 69, 40125 Bologna BO, Italy
Doors open11:00 pm

