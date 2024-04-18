Top track

Pathology w/ Necroticgorebeast, Aethereus, Mortal Wound

Eagle Aerie Hall
Thu, 18 Apr, 6:00 pm
$23.36The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

PATHOLOGY take over Eagle Aerie Hall in Henderson with NECROTICGOREBEAST, AETHEREUS and MORTAL WOUND!

---PATHOLOGY is renowned for their unyielding death metal assault on the ears, fueled by a relentless hunger to produce bludgeoning music with...

This is an all ages event.
Presented by Pulsar Presents.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

1
Mortal Wound, Aethereus, NecroticGoreBeast and 1 more

Venue

Eagle Aerie Hall

310 West Pacific Avenue, Henderson, Nevada 89015, United States
Doors open6:00 pm

